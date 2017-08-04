Parliament Live: Opposition to move privilege motion against Sushma Swaraj in RS

New Delhi: Parliament reconvenes for the ongoing monsoon session on Friday with the opposition trying to corner the Narendra Modi government over external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj’s statement in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. The opposition parties are going to move privilege motions against her. The Lok Sabha has listed two important bills for discussion.

Here are the latest developments and updates from both Houses:

■ Rajya Sabha adjourned briefly after uproar by UP parties over renaming of Mughalsarai railway station. (PTI)

■ Telangana Rashtra Samithi will move adjournment motion on Good and Service Tax in Lok Sabha, News18 reports.

■ The Congress along with other opposition parties will move privilege motions against external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, according to News18. The opposition parties allege that Swaraj misled the House over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lahore visit in 2015 and the Bandung conference in Indonesia the same year, the report adds.

■ On Thursday the government and opposition engaged in a verbal duel in the Rajya Sabha over India’s statement at the last Bandung Conference in Indonesia.

— Senior Congress member Anand Sharma alleged that first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s name had been omitted from the address delivered by minister of state for external affairs V. K. Singh at the 60th anniversary of Bandung Conference. Sharma was supported by Derek O’Brien of Trinamool Conference.

— Rejecting this charge, Swaraj said India did not address the Bandung Conference as only three heads of states spoke there. She said the speech which Sharma was referring to was delivered at another Afro-Asian Conference held separately.

Nehru was one of the founder members of the Bandung Conference founded in 1955. Swaraj added that she had attended the Bandung Conference and saw large pictures of Nehru at the venue, which made her feel proud.

■ Following is Friday’s legislative business for the two Houses of Parliament:

Lok Sabha: Bills for consideration and passing:

— The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy Bill.

— The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill.

— Private Members’ Business.

Rajya Sabha: Private Members’ Business.

Bill for consideration and passing:

— The Companies (Amendment) Bill.