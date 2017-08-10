Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Aug 10 2017. 01 32 PM IST

AIADMK removes Dhinakaran as deputy general secretary, Sasikala’s status not clear

Tamil Nadu chief minister E. Palaniswami chairs AIADMK (Amma) meeting, which removed T.T.V. Dhinakaran from the post of deputy general secretary
Tamil Nadu CM E. Palaniswami-led AIADMK (Amma) party meeting on Thursday refrained from making any announcement regarding general secretary V.K. Sasikala. Photo: PTI
Tamil Nadu CM E. Palaniswami-led AIADMK (Amma) party meeting on Thursday refrained from making any announcement regarding general secretary V.K. Sasikala. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The AIADMK (Amma) on Thursday passed a resolution removing party general secretary V.K. Sasikala’s nephew and deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran at a meeting chaired by Tamil Nadu chief minister E. Palaniswami. The party also cancelled all appointments made by Dhinakaran on the ground that it causes confusion in party ranks.

The resolution also said that Sasikala’s appointment as AIADMK (Amma) general secretary was only till election of new chief and the appointment of Dhinakaran was against party by-laws.

However, the party has refrained from making any announcement regarding V.K. Sasikala, which means the demands of O. Panneerselvam faction haven’t been met and it is status quo.

First Published: Thu, Aug 10 2017. 01 26 PM IST
Topics: AIADMK TTV Dhinakaran AIADMK Merger E Palaniswami O Panneerselvam

