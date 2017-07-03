News in Numbers: Monsoon rainfall 2% above normal so far in 2017

6%

What is it? The percentage above normal registered by monsoon rainfall till 2 July.

Why is it important? The monsoon, which accounts for over 70% of India’s annual rainfall, is the primary source of irrigation for half of the country’s cropland and refills over 80 nationally-monitored water reservoirs (important for drinking purposes, power and irrigation).

Tell me more: The monsoon is expected to cover the country by 15 July, on schedule. The onset of the southwest monsoon has led farmers to plant 19% more hectare with rain-dependent kharif crops than last year (22.2 million hectare over 18.7 million hectare).

8%

What is it? The hike in Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal’s annual pay in 2016-17.

Why is it important? Mittal’s pay increased despite India’s largest telecom operator suffering a sharp decline in annual consolidated profit this year due to intense competition. In 2016-17, Bharti Airtel’s consolidated net profit was Rs3,799 crore, registering a fall of 37.5%. Mittal’s income rose from Rs27.8 crore to Rs30.1 crore in the same year.

Tell me more: Bharti Airtel managing director and chief executive officer (India and South Asia) Gopal Vittal earned nearly 50% more than last year, as well. It is unlike the trend in another sector: chiefs in the IT industry such as Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka and Wipro chairman Azim Premji have taken cuts in their pay, in line with performance goals.

28%

What is it? The percentage of women students who secured admission to the post-graduate programme in management at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA), the premier business school.

Why is it important? This was achieved without giving extra marks or gender-specific quotas. IIMA decided to give lower weightage to the score from the Common Admission Test, an entrance exam for getting admission to business schools, and invite candidates from non-engineering background for the interviews.

Tell me more: Around 85% of students in IIM, Bangalore, are from engineering background, and within that 50% are from Indian Institute of Technology and National Institute of Technology.

33.6 million

What is it? The number of youth in the 18-19 age group who remain unregistered on the voters’ list.

Why is it important? This number is 60% of eligible voters in the age group of 18-19 years. However, the number of eligible voters not enrolled has come down from 90% six years back.

Tell me more: The Election Commission of India is running a month-long drive in July to persuade them to register. For the generation hooked on social media, EC has tied up with Facebook to host a special button for registration.

Up to Rs32

What is it? The hike in the cost of an LPG or cooking gas cylinder.

Why is it important? Household LPG cylinders are set to become costlier because under GST it is under the slab of 5% taxation, higher than the VAT levied earlier by some states at 2-4%. Further cuts in subsidy of LPG connections in June will compound the price rise, and go up to Rs32 extra for each cylinder in some states.

Tell me more: The last subsidy cut was in May of around Rs2, implementing the government’s target of eliminating it through small increases.

