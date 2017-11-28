 Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express train derailment: Rail official suspended - Livemint
Last Published: Tue, Nov 28 2017. 11 59 AM IST

Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express train derailment: Rail official suspended

13 coaches of Vasco Da Gama Express, headed to Patna, had derailed near Manikpur Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district on Friday
PTI
The derailed coaches of the Patna-bound Vasco Da Gama Express train seen near Manikpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: AFP
New Delhi: The Indian Railways today suspended a senior section officer in-charge of tracks in connection with the 24 November derailment of the Vasco Da Gama Express which left three passengers dead.

Thirteen coaches of the Patna-bound passenger train had derailed near Manikpur Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh.

“A permanent way inspector also called a senior section officer, Rajesh Verma, who was in-charge of Manikpur has been suspended over the incident pending investigation”, railway spokesperson Anil Saxena told PTI.

While the real reason behind the accident will be ascertained only after a probe by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, initial investigations suggested that a rail fracture led to the derailment.

First Published: Tue, Nov 28 2017. 11 59 AM IST
Topics: Vasco Da Gama Express train derailment Vasco da Gama Patna Express train accident Manikpur Uttar Pradesh Train accidents

