Indian Air Force capable of striking nuclear sites in Pakistan: Chief BS Dhanoa

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa during a news conference ahead of Air Force Day, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: Kamal Kishore/PTI

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force is capable of striking nuclear sites in Pakistan, should such a strike be ordered by the government, Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa warned Pakistan on Thursday, just two days after a Border Security Force (BSF) camp was attacked near Srinagar airport in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing reporters on the eve of Air Force Day, Dhanoa reiterated that the Indian Air Force was suitably equipped and ready to fight at short notice, in tandem with the Army and the Navy.

“We are ready to carry out a full spectrum operation. But any decision regarding a surgical strike involving the air force, has to be taken by the government,” Dhanoa said in New Delhi.

Last month, Army chief Gen. Bipin Rawat had sounded a similar warning, saying India was prepared for conflicts turning into full-fledged wars along two fronts—with Pakistan in the west and China in the east.

“As far as our western adversary (Pakistan) is concerned, there is no scope of reconciliation, because the military, polity and people of that nation believe that their eastern adversary, which is India, is all out to break them into pieces,” Rawat said in New Delhi.

In a massive security breach in one of Kashmir’s most protected areas, four militants from an affiliate of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group stormed a Border Security Force (BSF) camp near Srinagar airport on Tuesday and opened fire, killing a BSF trooper. All four militants were killed by security forces.