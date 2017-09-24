Give priority to electric vehicles, Nitin Gadkari tells auto industry

Transport minister Nitin Gadkari claims his roads ministry is now laying 28km of roads per day as against 2 km earlier. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Hyderabad: Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the government is concerned about vehicular pollution and asked the auto industry to venture into electric vehicles segment.

“We are not against any automobile industry. We export about Rs1.5 lakh crore (worth of automobiles). It (the auto industry) has got highest employment potential,” said Gadkari was at the ISB Leadership Summit organised by the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad.

“I told them (automakers) to continue exports. But pollution is a big concern. You give priority to indigenous technology. Now India is coal and power surplus country. It is very cheap. People will also be benefitted. Give priority to this. You venture into public transportation using electricity,” he added. Gadkari was responding to a query on the government’s plan to make the country an all electric car market by 2030.

According to the transport minister, the roads ministry is laying 28 km of roads per day, as against 2 km per day earlier. With regard to road accidents, he said there was a 4% to 5% reduction in the number of accidents that occur on roads. “When I took over, on average about 5 lakh people used to die in road accidents every year. We have identified over 780 black spots on the Indian roads. We have issued orders to set up district level committees to monitor road accidents,” Gadkari said, adding that the target is to reduce the accidents by 50%.