India hopes GDP growth will recover in September quarter

India will release its GDP data for the September quarter on 30 November. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: India hopes to see a reversal of the decline in the country’s economic growth in the quarter ended September, a top finance ministry official said on Friday.

India will release its gross domestic product (GDP) data for the September quarter on 30 November. In the June quarter, economic growth unexpectedly slid to a three-year low of 5.7%.

“I think the decline path is bottomed out,” economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg told reporters. Reuters