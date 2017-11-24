India hopes GDP growth will recover in September quarter
Economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg says the decline path of the Indian economy has bottomed out, hopes for revival in September quarter
New Delhi: India hopes to see a reversal of the decline in the country’s economic growth in the quarter ended September, a top finance ministry official said on Friday.
India will release its gross domestic product (GDP) data for the September quarter on 30 November. In the June quarter, economic growth unexpectedly slid to a three-year low of 5.7%.
“I think the decline path is bottomed out,” economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg told reporters. Reuters
First Published: Fri, Nov 24 2017. 07 19 PM IST
