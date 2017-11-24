 India hopes GDP growth will recover in September quarter - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Fri, Nov 24 2017. 07 20 PM IST

India hopes GDP growth will recover in September quarter

Economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg says the decline path of the Indian economy has bottomed out, hopes for revival in September quarter
Malini Menon
India will release its GDP data for the September quarter on 30 November. Photo: Bloomberg
India will release its GDP data for the September quarter on 30 November. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: India hopes to see a reversal of the decline in the country’s economic growth in the quarter ended September, a top finance ministry official said on Friday.

India will release its gross domestic product (GDP) data for the September quarter on 30 November. In the June quarter, economic growth unexpectedly slid to a three-year low of 5.7%.

“I think the decline path is bottomed out,” economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg told reporters. Reuters

First Published: Fri, Nov 24 2017. 07 19 PM IST
Topics: India GDP growth September quarter Subhash Chandra Garg economic affairs secretary

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share