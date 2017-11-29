How BJP lost the chance to lure Telangana leaders

BJP chief Amit Shah, who was supposed to visit Telangana in September, postponed his trip until after the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat elections. Photo: PTI

Hyderabad: For a party that’s looking to bulk up in Telangana ahead of the 2019 assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could not attract any of the state leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) who jumped ship last month.

These leaders found new homes in the Congress and the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

According to a local BJP leader, even though inducting leaders from rival parties is part of its strategy to improve its strength in the run-up to elections, the central leadership’s preoccupation with the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat elections led to the state unit of the party missing out on the opportunity.

The BJP leader, on condition of anonymity, pointed to the fact that national president Amit Shah, who was supposed to visit Telangana in September (he had earlier visited in May for three days), postponed his trip until after the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections.

On 31 October, TDP working president Revanth Reddy quit his post and moved to the Congress, along with some state-level leaders.

Subsequently, some district-level leaders from the TDP quit and joined the TRS.

“Our leaders from Delhi had asked Revanth to wait and not join the Congress, but the latter said he had already given his word,” the BJP leader said.

“Sometime back, the BJP had openly said that it will try to bring in established leaders. There were some rumours that the Komatireddy brothers from the Congress (Nalgonda MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and his brother MLC Rajagopal Reddy) would join the BJP because they were unable to get senior positions in the party. But it has not happened. I think they could not secure big posts in the BJP as well,” said Hari Kasula, chief strategist at Pramanya Strategy Consulting.

The only development on that front so far is that D. Arvind, son of senior TRS leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Nizamabad district, joined the BJP in September.

He is expected to be included in the party’s state executive.

“We are waiting for the support and signal of the central leadership. We are very active on the ground with protests, but at the same time, we need a strategy to counter TRS and Congress. No one from the TDP approached us,” said A. Rakesh Reddy, state spokesperson of the BJP.

Kasula, who worked as a political strategist for parties in the 2014 Telangana elections and the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections, said the BJP is yet to mount a tough challenge to the TRS. The BJP has 5 MLAs in the 119-member state assembly.

“Their only agenda is divisive politics and not development, which is what people want here. In rural areas, the BJP has no base at all. The fight is between the TRS and Congress in the state,” said M. Krishank, spokesperson, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.