World trusts Vladimir Putin more than Donald Trump: Pew survey

Majority of respondents in American allies like Germany, France and Japan think Putin is better at handling global affairs than Trump while UK, India and Israel thinks otherwise. Photo: AP

London: As Donald Trump’s White House spirals deeper into crisis, the rest of the world seems to be giving up on America’s new president.

A survey by Pew Research Centre showed that respondents in 22 out of 36 countries trusted Russian President Vladimir Putin more than Trump when it comes to handling global affairs. And that includes American allies like Germany, France and Japan. (Donald Trump edged out Putin in the UK, India and Israel.)

Nor are things likely to improve. The survey was conducted before Trump put the world on edge with his fiery warnings to North Korea last week. And just Wednesday, chief strategist Steve Bannon was cited as saying that the US would be willing to withdraw troops from South Korea in return for a deal on Pyongyang’s nuclear programme. He also took aim at China, saying “to me, economic war with China is everything.”

Trump’s explosive remarks on race this week have forced many White House aides to agonize on whether it’s time to part ways with the president. Many of America’s overseas allies may be asking themselves the same question. Bloomberg