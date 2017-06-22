Donald Trump says didn’t record talks with former FBI director James Comey
Donald Trump’s admission lays to rest speculation that arose after he tweeted last month that James Comey better hope there were no tapes
Latest News »
- Donald Trump says didn’t record talks with former FBI director James Comey
- Travis Kalanick’s ouster from Uber shows founder control doesn’t mean job security
- Kerala farmer hangs himself outside revenue office after asked for bribe
- Paris Airshow: Boeing wins order race after launching new model
- Donald Trump’s new idea—a ‘solar wall’ on Mexican border
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he did not make and does not possess any tapes of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey, laying to rest speculation that arose after he tweeted last month that Comey better hope there were no tapes.
“With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are ‘tapes’ or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings,” Trump wrote on Twitter. Reuters
First Published: Thu, Jun 22 2017. 11 02 PM IST
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share