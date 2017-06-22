Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Jun 22 2017. 11 02 PM IST

Donald Trump says didn’t record talks with former FBI director James Comey

Donald Trump’s admission lays to rest speculation that arose after he tweeted last month that James Comey better hope there were no tapes

Susan Heavey
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he did not make and does not possess any tapes of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey, laying to rest speculation that arose after he tweeted last month that Comey better hope there were no tapes.

“With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are ‘tapes’ or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings,” Trump wrote on Twitter. Reuters

First Published: Thu, Jun 22 2017. 11 02 PM IST
Topics: Donald Trump James Comey tapes Russia tapes FBI investigation

