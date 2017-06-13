Rahul Gandhi flies abroad ahead of his birthday to meet grandmother

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday flew abroad on a short vacation to spend some time with his grandmother, days ahead of his birthday. “Will be travelling to meet my grandmother and family for a few days.

Looking forward to spending some time with them!,” he said on Twitter. Rahul has taken on the Modi government aggressively on its third anniversary. He also met the families of farmers killed in police firing in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh.

Sources in the party said they were not sure how long would be Rahul’s sojourn, but indicated he would celebrate his birthday abroad with his maternal family. The scion of the Gandhi family turns 47 on 19 June. The Congress vice president’s travel comes in the wake of crucial meetings taking place on the presidential election, the process for which will start tomorrow with the issue of notification and start of filing of nominations.

The all-important sub-group of the Opposition leaders would be meeting tomorrow to evolve strategy for the 17 July presidential election. The Congress party is also planning to “expose” the Modi government for “failing” to fulfil the promises made to farmers by organising an agitational plan jointly with other parties.

He last travelled to get his mother Sonia Gandhi back from an undisclosed location, after she had travelled abroad for medical treatment for an unannounced ailment.