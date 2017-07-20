News in numbers: 210 govt websites show personal data of Aadhaar cardholders

210

What is it? The number of websites of central government and state government departments, including educational institutes, which display Aadhaar numbers and other details.

More From Livemint »

Why is it important? In May, researchers had found records of no less than 130 million Aadhaar cardholders available on just four government websites. It is a violation under Aadhaar Act to share or leak Aadhaar numbers, and people can be held criminally liable under the Act.

Tell me more: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has taken a note, the Lok Sabha was told, of the breach and is working to get the data removed from these websites.

15%

What is it? The approved hike in salaries of employees of public sector enterprises.

Why is it important? The hike percentage is the lowest so far. The cabinet approved the third pay revision committee’s recommendations for central public sector enterprise (CPSE) employees, effective from January 2017. The additional salary bill is estimated at Rs20,000 crore.

Tell me more: There were over 1.23 million CPSE employees (excluding contract workers) across all levels working in 320 companies till March 2016.

$530 million

What is it? The value of buffalo meat export from India in April and May this year.

Why is it important? Value of buffalo meat export declined by 4.35% when compared with same period in 2016. The decline coincides with government notification that banned sale of cattle for slaughter. The Supreme Court has stayed the notification on 11 July 2017.

Tell me more: Export of buffalo meat stood at Rs26,308 crore in 2016-17, as compared to Rs26,684 crore in 2015-16. Both quantity and value of meat exports declined in last fiscal.

0.91°C

What is it? The degree by which the average temperature was above the 20th century average of 13.5°C in the first six months of this year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Why is it important? This makes the first half of 2017 the second hottest, after 2016, in the 138 years of modern record-keeping on earth. The last month has gone down in records as the third hottest June globally, which is likely to create a hat-trick with 2015, 2016 and 2017 as being the three hottest years on record.

Tell me more: Across the land surface, record warmth was observed across a major portion of Mexico, western Europe, eastern Russia, Madagascar, South Korea and some areas across northern and east central Africa, eastern China and eastern Australia.

34

What is it? The number of female on-air stars among the 96 highest-earning talent (more than £150,0001) at BBC for the financial year 2016-17.

Why is it important? This is only over a third of the highest earning stars at BBC and the top seven are all men. The highest earning female is Claudia Winkleman whose pay falls in the £450,000-£499,999 salary bracket, which is more than four times less than the highest paid man, Chris Evans, whose salary bracket is £2,200,000-£2,249,999. This has led to criticism of gender pay gap from some quarters with Town Hall, the corporation’s director general, saying that it needed to “go further and faster on issues of gender and diversity”.

Tell me more: BBC disclosed the salaries of the top earners as per an agreement with the British government, though the corporation had objected to it saying it would push up salaries in the media industry and help its rivals to poach its staff.