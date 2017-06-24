Livemint

Last Published: Sat, Jun 24 2017. 09 29 PM IST

World Taekwondo Federation changes its name over ‘negative’ acronym

The body, now simply called World Taekwondo, had been considering a name change since the slang abbreviation ‘WTF’ gained currency on social media

AFP
The World Taekwondo Federation changed its name after becoming uncomfortable with the “negative connotations” of its acronym. Photo: Getty Images
The World Taekwondo Federation changed its name after becoming uncomfortable with the “negative connotations” of its acronym. Photo: Getty Images

Seoul: The World Taekwondo Federation has changed its name to World Taekwondo after becoming uncomfortable with the “negative connotations” of its acronym, WTF.

The body was called the World Taekwondo Federation since 1973, but it has been considering a change since the slang abbreviation “WTF” gained currency on social media. “In the digital age, the acronym of our federation has developed negative connotations unrelated to our organization and so it was important that we rebranded to better engage with our fans,” World Taekwondo president Chungwon Choue said on the body’s website.

The rebranding and launch of a new logo reflect a “commitment to evolving and adapting to remain relevant with today’s modern audiences”, World Taekwondo said.

First Published: Sat, Jun 24 2017. 09 29 PM IST
