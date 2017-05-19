7th Pay Commission: Update on revised allowance structure next week likely

The Central Pay Commission had recommended that of a total of 196 allowances, 52 be abolished altogether and 36 be abolished as separate identities by subsuming them in another allowance. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The 7th Pay Commission updates related to revised allowance structure for the central government employees is likely to be announced next week, according to multiple news reports.

The Empowered Committee of Secretaries is expected to meet next week before presenting the report to the Union cabinet. The restructured allowances will likely benefit about 47 lakh central government employees.

The Lavasa Committee on 28 April had suggested modifications in some allowances applicable universally to all employees and also for those in specific categories, including railways and defence, after examining the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

The CPC had recommended that of a total of 196 allowances, 52 be abolished altogether and 36 be abolished as separate identities by subsuming them in another allowance.

The Union cabinet had in April cleared important proposals relating to modifications in the 7th CPC (Central Pay Commission) recommendations on pay and pension benefits in the course of their implementation.

The benefits to these modifications will come into effect from 1 January 2016. The enhanced annual pension bill alone is likely to be around Rs1,76,071 crore.