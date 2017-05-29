E-rickshaw driver killing: Venkaiah Naidu demands action against culprits

New Delhi: Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday asked the Delhi Police chief to take stern action against those involved in beating to death an e rickshaw driver for stopping two persons from urinating in public.

“Sad that an e rickshaw driver was beaten to death for stopping two people from urinating in public in Delhi. He was promoting Swachh Bharat,” the Union Urban Development Minister tweeted. He said he has spoken with Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and has asked him to take “strongest action possible” against the culprits.

On Saturday, 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver Ravinder was beaten to death allegedly by a dozen men after he objected to a few of them urinating outside the GTB Nagar metro station.