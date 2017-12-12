Gujarat Elections 2017 LIVE: Narendra Modi takes seaplane from Sabarmati to visit Ambaji Temple
Highlights
- 12.09 am ISTModi to return Ahmedabad in seaplane
- 11.46 am ISTPrime Minister Narendra Modi travels from Dharoi Dam to Ambaji by road
- 11.31 am ISTPM Modi reaches Dharoi Dam via seaplane
- 11.21 am ISTYogi Adityanath visits Totana Ashram in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
- 11.12 am ISTSeaplane takes off from Sabarmati river with PM Modi onboard, to reach Dharoi Dam
- 10.34 am ISTCongress President Rahul Gandhi visits Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad
- 10.05 am ISTPM Modi reaches Ahmedabad, holds meeting with BJP leaders
- 9.25 am ISTRahul Gandhi targets PM Modi on plight of Dalits
- 9.05 am ISTRahul Gandhi to address first press conference as Congress president
- 9.00 am ISTNarendra Modi to arrive in Ahmedabad at 9am
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start the last day of campaigning for Gujarat elections aboard a seaplane, while Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to address his press conference as chief of the oldest political party in India. Both the leaders will address election rallies as the day progresses.The Gujarat elections, then, has entered the home stretch. Here are latest updates and developments from the last day of campaigning:
- 12.09 am IST Modi to return Ahmedabad in seaplaneAfter visiting the temple, he would return to Ahmedabad by the seaplane in the evening. Modi had yesterday said at a poll rally that today, for the first time in the history of the country, a seaplane will land on the Sabarmati river. “I will go to Ambaji in the seaplane after landing in Dharoi dam and come back,” he said. He said the BJP had planned a road show for today in Ahmedabad. “However, the administration has not given permission and I had time so I decided to go to Ambaji in the seaplane,” Modi had said. “We cannot have airports everywhere, so our government has planned to have these seaplanes,” he said. (PTI)
- 11.31 am IST PM Modi reaches Dharoi Dam via seaplanePM Modi reaches Dharoi Dam via seaplane, will visit Ambaji temple
Gujarat: PM Modi reaches Dharoi Dam via sea plane, will visit Ambaji temple pic.twitter.com/1JX6SCLl7m— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2017
- 11.21 am IST Yogi Adityanath visits Totana Ashram in Gujarat’s BanaskanthaYogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited Totana Ashram in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister didn’t miss the occasion to take a dig at the opposition. “Gujarat ki janta ne do kaam iss chunaav mein achhe se kara diye. Dr Manmohan Singh ji ka mooh khulwa diya, aur doosra Rahul Gandhi ko mandir jaana sikha diya.” (ANI)
- 11.12 am IST Seaplane takes off from Sabarmati river with PM Modi onboard, to reach Dharoi DamThe seaplane takes off from Sabarmati riverfront with Prime Minister Narendra Modi onboard, to reach Dharoi Dam. PM Modi will be the first passenger to fly in the seaplane from Sabarmati riverfront.
#WATCH: Sea plane takes off from Sabarmati river with PM Modi onboard, to reach Dharoi Dam pic.twitter.com/DeHpQX7UvV— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2017
- 10.34 am IST Congress President Rahul Gandhi visits Jagannath Temple in AhmedabadCongress President Rahul Gandhi visits Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad
#Gujarat: Congress President Rahul Gandhi visits Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/Rxv33VdI0i— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2017
- 10.05 am IST PM Modi reaches Ahmedabad, holds meeting with BJP leadersPM Narendra Modi arrives in ‘Kamalam’, BJP office, in Ahmedabad, and currently holding meeting with BJP leaders, reports Tv9 Gujarati.
Tomorrow at 9:30 AM I will travel from Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad to Dharoi Dam via sea plane. After that will offer prayers to Maa Amba at Ambaji. With air, roads & rail connectivity, our Government is making efforts for harnessing waterways. All this is for 125 crore Indians!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2017
- 9.25 am IST Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi on plight of DalitsTaking forward his daily question campaign, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today targeted the PM Modi and the Gujarat government on the plight of Dalits in the state.
22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 12, 2017
14वां सवाल:
न जमीन, न रोजगार, न स्वास्थ्य, न शिक्षा
गुजरात के दलितों को मिली है बस असुरक्षा
ऊना की दर्दनाक घटना पर मोदीजी हैं मौन
इस घटना की जवाबदेही लेगा फिर कौन?
कानून तो बहुत बने दलितों के नाम
कौन देगा मगर इन्हे सही अंजाम?
