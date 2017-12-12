 Gujarat Elections 2017 LIVE: Narendra Modi takes seaplane from Sabarmati to visit Ambaji Temple - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Modified: Tue, Dec 12 2017. 12 12 PM IST

Gujarat Elections 2017 LIVE: Narendra Modi takes seaplane from Sabarmati to visit Ambaji Temple

The Gujarat elections has entered the home stretch. Here are latest updates and developments from the last day of campaigning
Livemint

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the last day of campaigning for Gujarat elections from Ahmedabad. Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the last day of campaigning for Gujarat elections from Ahmedabad. Photo: PTI
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start the last day of campaigning for Gujarat elections aboard a seaplane, while Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to address his press conference as chief of the oldest political party in India. Both the leaders will address election rallies as the day progresses.The Gujarat elections, then, has entered the home stretch. Here are latest updates and developments from the last day of campaigning:
  • 12.09 am IST Modi to return Ahmedabad in seaplaneAfter visiting the temple, he would return to Ahmedabad by the seaplane in the evening. Modi had yesterday said at a poll rally that today, for the first time in the history of the country, a seaplane will land on the Sabarmati river. “I will go to Ambaji in the seaplane after landing in Dharoi dam and come back,” he said. He said the BJP had planned a road show for today in Ahmedabad. “However, the administration has not given permission and I had time so I decided to go to Ambaji in the seaplane,” Modi had said. “We cannot have airports everywhere, so our government has planned to have these seaplanes,” he said. (PTI)
  • 11.46 am IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels from Dharoi Dam to Ambaji by roadPrime Minister Narendra Modi travels from Dharoi Dam to Ambaji by road
  • 11.31 am IST PM Modi reaches Dharoi Dam via seaplanePM Modi reaches Dharoi Dam via seaplane, will visit Ambaji temple
  • 11.21 am IST Yogi Adityanath visits Totana Ashram in Gujarat’s BanaskanthaYogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited Totana Ashram in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister didn’t miss the occasion to take a dig at the opposition. “Gujarat ki janta ne do kaam iss chunaav mein achhe se kara diye. Dr Manmohan Singh ji ka mooh khulwa diya, aur doosra Rahul Gandhi ko mandir jaana sikha diya.” (ANI)
  • 11.12 am IST Seaplane takes off from Sabarmati river with PM Modi onboard, to reach Dharoi DamThe seaplane takes off from Sabarmati riverfront with Prime Minister Narendra Modi onboard, to reach Dharoi Dam. PM Modi will be the first passenger to fly in the seaplane from Sabarmati riverfront.
  • 10.34 am IST Congress President Rahul Gandhi visits Jagannath Temple in AhmedabadCongress President Rahul Gandhi visits Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad
  • 10.05 am IST PM Modi reaches Ahmedabad, holds meeting with BJP leadersPM Narendra Modi arrives in ‘Kamalam’, BJP office, in Ahmedabad, and currently holding meeting with BJP leaders, reports Tv9 Gujarati.
  • 9.25 am IST Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi on plight of DalitsTaking forward his daily question campaign, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today targeted the PM Modi and the Gujarat government on the plight of Dalits in the state.
  • 9.05 am IST Rahul Gandhi to address first press conference as Congress presidentRahul Gandhi is likely to address his first press conference as Congress president on Tuesday. He was elected unopposed on Monday and will formally take over as new party president on 16 December.
  • 9.00 am IST Narendra Modi to arrive in Ahmedabad at 9amPrime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad at 9.30am. He will then take a seaplane from the Sabarmati riverfront to Dharoi Dam and offer prayers to Goddess Amba.
First Published: Tue, Dec 12 2017. 09 04 AM IST
Topics: Gujarat elections Narendra Modi live updates Rahul Gandhi Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Latest News »

Mark to Market »