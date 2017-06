Stalin wonders whether Tamil Nadu govt would continue till 14 June

DMK working president M.K. Stalin says that the AIADMK is now split in three groups, no one knows how many more groups will be formed (in the future). Photo: PTI

Erode, Tamil Nadu: DMK working president M K Stalin on Tuesday wondered if the K. Palaniswami-led government in the state, would continue to be in power till the commencement of the state assembly session, scheduled to begin on 14 June.

Talking to reporters, the DMK leader wondered whether the present regime will survive till the Assembly session commences on 14 June.

He sarcastically said that in case the state government survived, the DMK would do its “democratic duty.”

The AIADMK is now split in three groups, no one knows how many more groups will be formed (in the future), he said.

The DMK leader is here to participate in a seminar conducted by the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi.

“It was DMK, which had arranged for the desilting of tanks and ponds in Tamil Nadu to facilitate the storage of good quantity of water, when it was in power,” he claimed.

Terming the inauguration of desilting work by chief minister K. Palaniswami at the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur as mere “eyewash,” Stalin alleged that after the inauguration no work was carried out there.

He also assured that if DMK comes to power again, they will continue the desilting work in tanks, ponds and even the reservoirs.