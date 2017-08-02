Venezuela election results manipulated by 1 million votes: election company

An anti-government demonstrator waves a flag against Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro during a vigil in honour of those who have been killed during clashes between security forces and demonstrators in Caracas, Venezuela, on 31 July. Photo: AP

London: Turnout figures in Venezuela’s Constitutional Assembly election were manipulated by least one million votes, Smartmatic, a company which has worked with Venezuela since 2004 on its voting system, said on Wednesday.

“We know, without any doubt, that the turn out of the recent election for a National Constituent Assembly was manipulated,” Smartmatic CEO Antonio Mugica said at a news briefing in London. “We estimate the difference between the actual participation and the one announced by authorities is at least one million votes.”

Mugica said “it is therefore with the deepest regret that we have to report that the turnout figures on Sunday, 30 July, for the Constituent Assembly in Venezuela were tampered with.”

Smartmatic was a company created by Venezuelans that provided electronic voting machines used during the administration of the late President Hugo Chavez.

In recent years it has branched out to provide the same services to countries across the world, while continuing to provide support for elections in Venezuela.