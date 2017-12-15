NGT bans plastic in Haridwar, Rishikesh to tackle pollution in Ganga river
NGT also bans sale, manufacturing and storage of plastic items in Haridwar and Rishikesh to tackle and prevent pollution of Ganga river
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday banned the use of plastic items like carry bags, plates and cutlery in Haridwar and Rishikesh to tackle and prevent pollution of Ganga river.
The NGT also banned the sale, manufacturing and storage of such items in Haridwar and Rishikesh. The environmental regulator also directed to impose Rs 5,000 fine on those violating the order.
