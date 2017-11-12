Donald Trump says agrees with US intelligence assessment of Russian meddling
US President Donald Trump says he is not interested in arguing with Vladimir Putin over meddling in last year’s US election and wanted to get on with Russia to work on world problems
Hanoi: US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he agreed with the US intelligence community’s assessment on Russian meddling in last year’s US election.
He was speaking a day after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and saying he believed the Russian leader when he denied accusations that Russia meddled, despite US intelligence agencies’ conclusion of Russian interference.
Addressing a news conference during a visit to Vietnam, Trump said he was not interested in arguing with Putin over meddling and wanted to get on with Russia to work on world problems.
“What he believes, he believes,” Trump said of Putin’s belief that Russia did not meddle. Reuters
First Published: Sun, Nov 12 2017. 10 00 AM IST
