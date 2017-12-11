Rahul Gandhi elected Congress president, to take charge on 16 December

Rahul Gandhi was appointed party vice-president in January 2013, a move which officially anointed him as the political heir to his mother Sonia Gandhi. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi has been elected unopposed as Congress president, party’s central election authority head Mullappally Ramachandran announced on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi will collect the certificate formally declaring his ascension to the post on December 16, he told reporters here. The 47-year-old scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family was the lone candidate in the fray. He is the sixth member of the Nehru-Gandhi family to take over the top post

Rahul Gandhi succeeds his mother Sonia Gandhi, who remained in the post for 19 years. The CEA received a total of 89 nomination papers proposing Rahul Gandhi’s name for the top post.

All the nomination papers were found to be valid, Ramachandran said.

“Since the withdrawal of date/time is over and as there is only one candidate (Rahul), as per Article XVII (d) of the Constitution of Indian National Congress, I hereby declare Shri Rahul Gandhi elected as president of the Indian National Congress,” Ramachandran said.

Rahul Gandhi became the vice-president of the party in January 2013.