Sushma Swaraj: India didn’t sign the Paris agreement for monetary benefits

New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday rejected US President Donald Trump’s assertion that India signed the Paris Climate Agreement for monetary benefits during a press conference on key initiatives of the external affairs ministry during the three years of the Narendra Modi government.

She also said that India-US ties are progressing under Trump as it did during the Obama presidency. She reiterated that India wants to resolve all issues with Pakistan bilaterally, but talks and terror don’t go together.

Here are the other major highlights from her press conference:

■ India did not sign the Paris Agreement under duress or for monetary benefits.

■ Indo-US relationship progressing under Donald Trump as it did during Obama’s presidency.

■ We opposed China’s OBOR project as it involves India’s sovereignty.

■ India to raise airspace violation issue with China: Sushma Swaraj on Chinese choppers over Chamoli district.

■ India wants countries which back its bid for NSG membership to talk to China for Beijing’s support.

■ India wants to resolve all issues with Pakistan bilaterally, but talks and terror do not go together. No flip-flop in India’s policy on Pakistan.

■ Pakistan can’t take Kashmir issue to International Court of Justice. Kashmir can only be resolved bilaterally.

■ 80,000 people stranded abroad brought back to India in last three years.

■ A 37.5% increase in FDI since NDA government took over three years ago.