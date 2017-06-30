Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Fri, Jun 30 2017. 08 36 AM IST

Amarnath yatra suspended due to heavy rains

Amarnath yatra from the twin routes of Pahalgam , Baltal was suspended on Friday following heavy rainfall, just a day after the annual yatra to the holy shrine of Amarnath began

PTI
Amarnath pilgrims, accompanied by security personnel, the yatra suspended on Friday due to heavy rains. Photo: PTI
Amarnath pilgrims, accompanied by security personnel, the yatra suspended on Friday due to heavy rains. Photo: PTI

Latest News »

Srinagar: Amarnath yatra from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal was suspended on Friday following heavy rainfall, just a day after the annual yatra to the holy shrine of Amarnath began, an official said.

“The yatra has been suspended temporarily in view of the rains that lashed the twin routes early in the morning, “ an official of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) told PTI.

He said the rains have rendered the tracks slippery at some places. “The pilgrims headed for base camps at Baltal and Nunwan are requested to check the status of the yatra with the control room or helpline set up by the SASB before starting off, “ the official said.

Braving inclement weather, over 6,000 pilgrims yesterday paid obeisance at Amarnath amid tight security.

First Published: Fri, Jun 30 2017. 08 36 AM IST
Topics: Amarnath yatra Amarnath yatra suspended heavy rains Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board JK Wether

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share