Narendra Modi constantly monitoring situation in Gorakhpur: PMO

District magistrate Rajeev Rautela had said that at least 30 children died in the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College within 48 hours since 10 August. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly monitoring the situation in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh where at least 30 children died in a hospital and is in touch with central and state authorities, the prime minister’s office (PMO) said on Saturday.

Minister of state for health Anupriya Patel and the union health secretary will take stock of the situation in Gorakhpur, the PMO said. District magistrate of Gorakhpur, Rajeev Rautela, had said on Friday that at least 30 children died in the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College within 48 hours since 10 August.

Uttar Pradesh health minister Siddharth Nath Singh had said that according to reports from the paediatric department of the college, 60 children died due to various diseases since 7 August. Though the Gorakhpur district magistrate had not given any reason for the deaths, an official had said that according to the Gorakhpur superintendent of police (SP), 21 children died due to oxygen supply shortage.

“According to the Gorakhpur SP, 21 children died due to shortage of supply of liquid oxygen in BRD Medical College. Senior officers are at the spot. Exact cause is being verified by the civil administration,” the official, who did not to be identified, had said. The Uttar Pradesh government said on Saturday that those found guilty in the “tragic and painful” incident would face “stringent action”.

“Whosoever is found guilty in the tragic and painful incident at Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur will certainly face stringent action,” Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told reporters in Lucknow.