Last Published: Wed, Jul 26 2017. 06 20 PM IST

Monsoon mayhem—a live map of the floods

As floods wreak havoc in several Indian states, over 160 have been reported missing or dead, while the number of affected or displaced since the onset of the monsoon in June has already crossed 10 lakh

Ajai Sreevatsan
Flooded villages in Banaskantha, Gujarat. Photo: AFP/ Gujarat Information Bureau
First Published: Wed, Jul 26 2017. 05 57 PM IST
Topics: Flood Live map Floods Monsoon Indian States Flood victims

