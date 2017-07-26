Monsoon mayhem—a live map of the floods
As floods wreak havoc in several Indian states, over 160 have been reported missing or dead, while the number of affected or displaced since the onset of the monsoon in June has already crossed 10 lakh
Latest News »
- China to build first Mars simulation base near Tibet to catch up with India
- Tata Motors expands commercial vehicle range in Philippines
- Donald Trump vows to ‘terminate’ NAFTA if negotiations fail
- Ajit Doval to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping along with BRICS NSAs
- SSC CGL 2017: Admit card of Combined Graduate Level exam available at ssc.nic.in
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share