Devendra Fadnavis says ready to discuss farm loan waiver with opposition

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said his government was ready to discuss the loan waiver scheme for farmers with opposition Congress-NCP leaders.

He was speaking in the Legislative Assembly as the Monsoon session began on Monday. Leader of opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar sought an explanation from the government about loan waiver announced for the cultivators.

More From Livemint »

“Loan of farmers should be waived immediately. The loan waiver scheme is time consuming and farmers’ patience is being tested,” said Pawar. To this, Fadnavis replied, “Maharashtra government is ready to discuss loan waiver with opposition leaders. The opposition leaders should not forget that in supplementary demands, state government has asked for provision of Rs20,000 crore, which we propose to use for the loan waiver scheme”.

“There will be no time limit for such discussion. It can stretch for long hours but the state (government) will discuss the issue with opposition,” Fadnavis added. Dissatisfied with the reply, the opposition members of legislative assembly (MLAs) staged a walk-out for a brief period.