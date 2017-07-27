Constant CM: De-coding Nitish Kumar

In the end, cleanliness trumped secularism. Nitish Kumar’s carefully cultivated image of Mr. Clean proved to be far dearer to him than the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ or Grand Alliance, even if it meant sacrificing the CM’s position, albeit for a few hours. His entire political career, especially since the turn of the century has been built on being a politician who prides himself on development and running a clean administration. So continuing with a tainted deputy CM, Tejashwi Yadav in this case, was out of the question.

There are several adjectives doing the rounds to describe Kumar’s sudden resignation on Wednesday as Bihar CM, and the breaking up of the alliance with the Lalu Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), but opportunist is perhaps the most common one. After all he broke the 17-year alliance of his party Janata Dal (united) or JDU with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the grounds of secularism, when Narendra Modi was declared BJP’s prime ministerial candidate. And now he is back in power with their support.

But according to those who know him well, the discrepancy between Kumar’s earlier stand vis-a-vis the BJP and Modi and the situation today is not of much importance, to the man himself at least. “Nitish Kumar has carefully crafted his own brand of politics. He doesn’t get bothered what BJP or for that matter Lalu Prasad is doing, Nitish Kumar would never compromise on his brand of politics which basically represents good governance, law and order,” said a senior JDU leader based in Delhi, on the condition of anonymity. In 2014, Mint when reporting on Nitish, had quoted a senior journalist as saying that Kumar had himself admitted that he could never work as a shreeheen, someone with a tarnished image.

The son of a freedom fighter, Kumar, like most political leaders of his generation, came of age during the Emergency. As a student (he studied electrical engineering), he was heavily influenced by the socialist ideals of Jaya Prakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia, and even went to jail during the Emergency.

His stint in politics started with the 1985 assembly elections and was followed by a swift elevation to Lok Sabha in 1989 when he won the election from Barh. In 1996 he was one of the politicians to tie up with the BJP, then under the leadership of Atal Behari Vajpayee and L.K. Advani. Though he has several stints as cabinet ministers under his belt, including a successful one as minister for railways where he is credited with introducing online ticket booking to Indian Railways, Kumar’s focus had always been his home state. “The idea of brand Bihar was started and promoted by Nitish Kumar. He has nurtured this idea for three decades and he has been successful in changing the image of Bihar to a great extent, how can he now allow RJD or any other party to damage it. Brand Bihar is the USP of Nitish Kumar. BJP is also coming to Nitish Kumar because of this,” the JDU leader added.

Kumar has been chief minister of Bihar since 2005 and is credited with turning the state around. Its economic growth has grown by leaps and bounds under him and he has fought all elections on the plank of development rather than caste. However, the caste considerations still retain a stronghold over the Bihar voter as is evident from the success of the RJD in the 2015 assembly election.

Soft spoken and articulate, Nitish is described as a perfectionist. A widower, he has one son, who is an engineer and prefers to stay away from the hustle and bustle of politics. Nitish is a survivor who has weathered every storm, including near isolation after his decision to break away from Lalu Prasad Yadav, his “bade bhaiya”, in 1994. Then, in the 2014 general elections, in spite of his stellar performance as chief minister, the electorate gave his party, JDU, only two seats out of the 40 it contested, but Kumar survived to see and rule another day.

The question being raised is—now that after denouncing the BJP publicly and stressing his secular credentials, he is back in bed with them—what does that really say about the man? “This is not a win-win situation for Nitish (the tie-up with BJP). He cannot go back to RJD... the electorate will think of him as an opportunist politician. Nitish has taken this decision, looking at the long term. At the end of it, he wants to maintain an image of a clean, no-nonsense leader,” said Sanjay Kumar, director of New Delhi-based Centre for the Study of Developing Societies. And JDU sure doesn’t seem very worried.

A senior leader based in Patna said, “The JDU has been raising concerns over the ongoing violence by self-styled cow vigilantes in the country. Nitish Kumar would never support such actions as it divides the country on religious lines. Nitish Kumar will never compromise on his secular credentials. The independence of JDU as a political party will not be compromised just because JDU is now part of NDA.” Let us see how accurate the claims turn out to be.