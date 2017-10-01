There’s scope for reducing GST slabs, says Arun Jaitley

Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday said when people have the right to demand development, they also have the responsibility to pay what is required for development. Photo: PTI

Faridabad: Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday hinted that there is scope for lesser slabs under the goods and services tax (GST) once there is revenue buoyancy.

“We are in first 2-3 months (of GST implementation). We have almost by the day, space and scope for improvement. We have space for improvement and need for improvement to reduce compliance burden as far as small taxpayers are concerned,” Jaitley said at an event organized by the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics, in Faridabad on Sunday. “We have space for improvement, eventually once we become revenue neutral, to think in terms of bigger reforms such as lesser slabs, but for that we have to become revenue neutral....”

The current GST regime has five tax slabs—0%, 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%. An additional GST cess is also levied on certain products.

This isn’t the first time Jaitley has hinted at reducing the number of GST slabs. On 2 September, the finance minister had said that the number of tax slabs could come be reduced the new indirect tax settles down.

Emphasising that indirect tax burden is borne by all sections of the society, Jaitley said it is always the endeavour of the government to bring down tax rates on mass consumption commodities. “Direct tax is paid by more by the more affluent, somewhat by the others and certainly not by the weaker section but the impact of indirect tax places burden on all. Therefore, an effort is always as part of the fiscal policy...to ensure that the commodities which are consumed more by the common people are least taxed compared to others,” the finance minister said.

Noting that India has conventionally been a tax non-compliant society, Jaitley said when people have the right to demand development, they also have the responsibility to pay what is required for development. Addressing the 67th batch of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers, the finance minister said revenue is the lifeline of governance and all the developmental activities. “You don’t have to extort taxes from those who are not liable to pay...as tax people, you are not entitled to invite fear, you have to invite a respect that you are somebody who (wants) people to comply with national duty,” he said. He also said there are never grey areas in taxation law and it is duty of tax officer to be firm and fair.