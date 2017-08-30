IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in sub-Himalayan West Bengal

All the districts in north Bengal are ‘very likely’ to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till Thursday, said Met department. Photo: PTI

Kolkata: The Met department on Wednesday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, which is yet to recover fully from the floods caused by recent torrential downpour.

All the districts in north Bengal are “very likely” to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till Thursday, following which the intensity is likely to lessen to heavy downpur for another two days, the met department said.

The districts of Malda, South Dinajpur and North Dinajpur are still recovering from the ravages of floods caused by torrential rains in the third week of this month that affected the whole of north Bengal. The districts in Gangetic West Bengal in the southern part of the state are likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall in the next four days, with likelihood of heavy precipitation on September one, the weatherman said.

The met office has forecast an overcast sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower for the metropolis, which recorded 13.9 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday.

The sea-side resort town of Digha and Diamond Harbour on the banks of Ganges near the Bay of Bengal received 31.2 mm rainfall, the highest in the state during the period followed by Burdwan, where 28 mm rain was recorded. Rest of the state received little or no rainfall in 24 hours till this morning, the met department said.