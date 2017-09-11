DUSU elections: Delhi HC issues notices to 13 students for metro property defacement

The vice chancellor of Delhi University has been directed to ensure that the notices are served to the said students. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday issued show cause notices to 13 Delhi University (DU) students for defacement of public property belonging to the Delhi Metro Rail Corp. (DMRC).

Provisions of the Delhi Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, which lay down that whoever with the intent, or knowledge of being likely to cause, damage or destruction of the properties shall be punished with a term which may extend to 10 years have been invoked by the petitioner, Prashant Manchanda.

The petition relates to defacement of the walls of certain Delhi Metro railway stations with spray painted names of candidates contesting Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections. The walls have not only been spray painted, advertising the names of the student-candidates, but hundreds of little posters have been stuck on them as well.

Manchanda, a lawyer who argued the petition in person, stated that, “The 2002 Act lays down such intentional damage or destruction as a cognizable and non-bailable offence, punishable with up to 10 years of imprisonment.”

He elaborated saying that, “While the posters can be taken off, the damage caused to the tiles on the walls cannot be completely undone as heavy spray paint has been used on them. This is not what taxpayers’ money should be put to use for.”

Taking a strict view of the matter, acting chief justice Gita Mittal agreed with the petitioner and stated that, “Section 78 of the said Act empowers the police authorities to make arrests in such cases without warrants, and this is a very serious matter. The students need to be informed of what their actions entail.”

The court called on the deputy commissioner of police, North Delhi district and questioned him on as to whether any FIRs (first information reports) had been filed in these cases earlier, to which the DCP replied that about 33 FIRs had been lodged in the past by various parties. This included advertising agencies whose signboards had been used without their consent.

To this, the petitioner added that, “Often no action is taken against these students due to the fact that they come with political connections.”

The petition names 13 students on the basis of photographic evidence submitted by it. The students are Rocky Tuhsir (NSUI), Ankit Basoya (ABVP), Shakti Singh, Parth Rana, Rajat Choudhary, Mahamedha Nagar, Vishwa, Hari Godara, Shyam Swami, Meenakshi Meena, Vineet Choudhary, Siddhant Tyagi, and Ravi Yadav.

Show cause notices have been issued to the identified students. The vice chancellor of Delhi University has been directed to ensure that the notices are served to the said students.