India, SE Asia nations host investor meet in bid to ramp up economic ties

Ahead of the India-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) commemorative summit in New Delhi this month, India and its Southeast Asia partners are hosting a rare meet designed to link up entrepreneurs, investors and start-ups in a bid to ramp up economic cooperation.

The two-day India-Singapore/ASEAN Entrepreneurship Bridge or InSpreneur got underway in Singapore on Friday and will coincide with the India-ASEAN Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas—a gathering that celebrates linkages between people of Indian Origin in Southeast Asia and India. The India-ASEAN Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas will be addressed by Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday.

Both the InSpreneur and the India-ASEAN Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas are highlights of the year-long commemoration of the 25 years of ASEAN-India partnership, which will culminate in the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in New Delhi on 25 January.

India will be hosting all 10 ASEAN heads of government as chief guests at the Republic Day parade and celebrations on 26 January.

“InSpreneur is designed as a platform to connect startups and investors in India and Singapore and to promote collaboration in the ASEAN region,” an Indian government official said. The event is supported by India’s Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion and Invest India besides industry lobby groups like the Confederation of Indian Industry, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the National Association of Software and Service Companies. It is also being supported by Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry and SG Innovate.

“The inaugural InSpreneur on 5-6 January will focus on startups, fintech, cyber security, disruptive technologies in manufacturing and India Digital Stack (India’s successful model of Aadhaar-enabled governance, public services, financial inclusion and payment systems),” the official cited above said.

“In addition to panel discussions, start-ups will pitch their ideas to investors and also interact with other start-ups in curated ‘speed dating’ sessions. The event will culminate in the launch of the India-Singapore/ASEAN Start up Digital Portal,” the official said.

Around 600 delegates, including 250 start-ups -- with 120 representing India -- are participating in the event.

Over 60 investors have enrolled for the investor pitching session and 100 start-ups have signed up for speed-dating sessions, the official cited above said.

According to Swaraj, India has a trade target of $200 billion with the ASEAN countries by 2022.

India began its interaction with the Asean in the early 1990s with the launch of its Look East policy. It was mainly aimed at increasing economic engagement and interaction between India—especially its underdeveloped northeasterrn region—and Asia’s high-growth economic grouping.

Starting out as a sectoral dialogue partner in 1996, India was elevated to a strategic partner of Asean in 2012.

Two-way investment flows are described as “substantial,” by the Indian foreign ministry with ASEAN, accounting for approximately 12.5% of investment flows into India since 2000.

Indian investments in ASEAN stand at over $30 billion, while foreign direct investment equity inflows in India from ASEAN over the same period crossed $25 billion, according to Indian government figures.