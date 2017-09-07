Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Sep 07 2017. 02 09 PM IST

Sugar output may rise 24% to 25.1 million tonnes in 2017-18: ISMA

ISMA says sugar production is estimated at 25.1 million tonnes in 2017-18 as against 20.2 million tonnes in the current year
PTI
The govt had allowed duty free import of 5 lakh tonnes of sugar in April-May this year to boost domestic supply. It is planning to allow more imports to check prices during upcoming festive season. Photo: Bloomberg
The govt had allowed duty free import of 5 lakh tonnes of sugar in April-May this year to boost domestic supply. It is planning to allow more imports to check prices during upcoming festive season. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: India’s sugar production is estimated to rise 24% to 25.1 million tonnes in the next marketing year starting October on higher sugarcane area, according to industry body ISMA.

Sugar production of India, the world’s second largest producer after Brazil, is estimated at 20.2 million tonnes in the ongoing 2016-17 marketing year (October-September).

The production is expected to rise in 2017-18 on the back of higher cane area because of good monsoon. Sugar production is estimated at 25.1 million tonnes in 2017-18 as against 20.2 million tonnes in the current year, an ISMA spokesperson said.

The government had allowed duty free import of 5 lakh tonnes of sugar in April-May this year to boost domestic supply. It is planning to allow more imports to check prices during upcoming festive season. India’s sugar demand is 24-25 million tonnes annually.

First Published: Thu, Sep 07 2017. 02 09 PM IST
Topics: sugar sugar production ISMA sugar import sugarcane area

