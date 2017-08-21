News in Numbers: Floods kill 88 in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam on Sunday

Floods in Bihar and Assam occur every year, yet the state administrations haven’t built infrastructure to prevent flooding. Photo: AFP

357

What is it? The number of train accidents caused due to derailments between 2010-11 and 2015-16, according to the ministry of railways.

Why is it important? Because this means that nearly half the train accidents that have occurred in the last six years have been due to derailment. The Indian Railways, which is in the middle of a $133 billion, five-year modernisation programme, is struggling with underinvestment, overcrowding and rising debt. Among the main reasons for rail accidents are overworked tracks and lack of maintenance. Though passenger and freight traffic increased by 1,344% and 1,642% from 1950 to 2016 respectively, the network’s route kilometers have increased by only 23% in the same period.

Tell me more: On Saturday, the Puri-Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express derailed in western Uttar Pradesh, leaving 23 people dead and at least 123 injured (though reports differ on these figures). This was the fourth biggest accident on the world’s fourth largest rail network in the last one year.

Rs300 crore

What is it? The upper limit for acceptance of bids to execute contracts by an additional director general of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Why is it important? This used to be Rs 20 crore—anything higher had to be sent to the director general of BRO. The government, which wants to avoid delays caused by red tape and speed up ongoing and new projects, has given greater administrative and financial powers to the BRO (up to the level of chief engineer and task force commander), which builds roads in the most difficult areas. This comes amid a face-off between the Indian and Chinese armies at Doklam.

Tell me more: Of the 73 ‘strategic roads’ totalling 4,643 km identified for construction along the line of actual control over 15 years ago, only 27, totalling 963 km, have been built.

Rs823 crore

What is it? The domestic net box office collections of the top 10 Hindi movies in the first seven months of 2017.

Why is it important? This is about 19.5% lower than that (Rs 1,022 crore) recorded in the corresponding period in 2016. This may indicate an emerging trend—star power alone is less effective in attracting movie-goers to the theatres. Movies with big names such as Salman Khan in Tubelight, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil, Shahrukh Khan in Raees, Anushka Sharma in Jab Harry Met Sejal, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor in Jagga Jasoos struggled or are struggling with their box office collections.

Tell me more: It remains to be seen if the growing video streaming services in India, which are still at an early stage with around 30 online video service providers, will have a significant effect on occupancy rates at cinemas in the future.

2.34%

What is it? The percentage fall in share prices of Infosys Ltd after 30 minutes of trading on Monday.

Why is it important? This is despite the Bengaluru-based software major announcing a Rs13,000 crore share buyback at Rs1,150 per share on Saturday, or 25% higher than closing price on Friday. Infosys’ share price fell by 9.3% on Friday after its CEO Vishal Sikka quit.

Tell me more: Share buybacks by Indian companies increased to Rs48,180 crore in the current financial year till 19 August, compared to Rs 34,468 crore in 2016-17. Share buybacks help existing investors exit at a premium to current market value, and are also executed when companies are unable to deploy their cash productively.

88

What is it? The number of deaths from floods in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Assam on Sunday.

Why is it important? Around 15.5 million people located in 57 districts in these three states have been affected by floods. So far 473 people have lost their lives in the floods so far, with Bihar and Assam reporting 253 deaths and 151 deaths respectively.

Tell me more: Floods in Bihar and Assam occur every year, yet the state administrations haven’t developed and implemented a long-term plan to relocate people from vulnerable areas, or built infrastructure to prevent flooding.

