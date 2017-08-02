Santosh Mohan Dev, former Union minister, dies at 83

A file photo of former Union minister Santosh Mohan Dev, who was first elected to the Parliament in 1980. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Former union minister Santosh Mohan Dev on Wednesday died in his home town Silchar in Assam following kidney and other ailments at the age of 83.

The Congress veteran was heavy industry minister in the United Progressive Alliance-I government led by former prime minister Manmohan Singh. “He passed away at 6.06am this morning,” Dev’s daughter and Congress member of Parliament (MP) Sushmita Dev told PTI from Silchar.

The seven-time Congress MP is survived by his wife and four daughters, including Sushmita.

Dev was first elected to the Parliament in 1980. Out of the seven term as the Lok Sabha MP, he represented Silchar, Assam, five times and twice from Tripura.

Dev was the Union minister of state for communications during 1986-1988 and the minister of state for home from 1988- 1989. He was also the Union minister of state for steel (independent charge) in the P. V. Narasimha Rao government in 1991.