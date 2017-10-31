BJP to fight Himachal elections under Prem Kumar Dhumal: Amit Shah

BJP is going to fight the Himachal Pradesh elections under the leadership of Prem Kumar Dhumal, says Amit Shah. Photo: HT

Solan: BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday named former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly polls.

Shah made the announcement at a public meeting, putting to rest speculation over the party’s choice for the top post. “The BJP is going to fight the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls under the leadership of Prem Kumar Dhumal. Dhumal is currently a former CM but after 18 December, he will be the new chief minister of the state,” Shah said.

The assembly poll is scheduled on 9 November and results will be declared on 18 December. Union minister J P Nadda was seen as one of the contenders but Dhumal’s mass connect in the hill state seems to have tipped the scale in his favour.