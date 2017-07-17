Presidential election 2017 live: Ram Nath Kovind has an edge over rival Meira Kumar

New Delhi: The polling to elect the 14th President of India began at 10am on Monday across 32 polling stations, which includes one in Parliament House and one in each state legislative assembly. The main contest is between former Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind, backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar, who is backed by the Congress and other opposition parties.

The electoral college, which elects the President through the system of proportional representation, comprises elected MPs and members of state legislative assemblies—a total of 4,896 voters including 4,120 MLAs and 776 elected MPs. While 233 are elected members of the Rajya Sabha, 543 are from the Lok Sabha.

Members of legislative councils (MLCs) of states are not part of the electoral college.

The Election Commission (EC) has appointed 33 observers to oversee the conduct of election. Voting will close at 5pm today. The total value of the electoral college is 10,98,903. The ballot boxes will be brought to Delhi for counting on 20 July.

Here are the latest updates and developments from today’s presidential polls:

■ Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel said that all NCP MPs and legislators have voted for Meira Kumar. (ANI)

■ In Andhra Pradesh, CM Chandrababu Naidu casts his vote in Amaravati. Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is supporting Kovind. (ANI)

■ Punjab CM Cpt. Amrinder Singh casts his vote. “Feel a great sense of responsibility at being part of an important democratic process,” he said in a tweet.

■ DMK working president MK Stalin casts his vote at Tamil Nadu Assembly with the Dravidian party supporting opposition candidate Meira Kumar.

■ Former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel was among the first to cast vote as voting for the presidential election started at the state secretariat in Ahmedabad today. As the Assembly complex is undergoing renovation, the voting is taking place at Swarnim Sankul-2 complex inside the secretariat.

NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind was here on Saturday to seek support of BJP MLAs and MPs. UPA candidate Meira Kumar visited Gujarat last month to launch her campaign from the iconic Sabarmati Ashram.

Congress chief whip Balwantsinh Rajput said MLAs and MPs can also cast vote in Delhi.

Meanwhile, rebel BJP MLA Nalin Kotadia said he will vote against the NDA candidate to protest “atrocities” against members of the Patel community during the 2015 quota agitation. Kotadia was suspended from the party recently.

The ruling BJP has 122 MLAs in Gujarat, while the Congress has 57, the NCP two and the JD(U) one in the 182-member Assembly.

In the Lok Sabha, all 26 MPs from the state belong to the BJP. BJP president Amit Shah, the MLA from Naranpura constituency in Ahmedabad, will cast his vote in Delhi, party sources said. (PTI)

■ Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union minister Uma Bharti were among those who cast their votes for the presidential poll in Lucknow today. The voting begun at 10 am at the Tilak Hall here.

After casting his vote, the chief minister told reporters that NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind will win the election with a huge margin. “This is matter of pride for the people of Uttar Pradesh, the the son of the state is going to become the President”, he said.

Both Adityanath and Maurya have not yet resigned from the Lok Sabha and are voters as MPs. After the conclusion of voting at 5 pm, the ballot boxes will be sealed and sent to Delhi. (PTI)

■ PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah cast their vote.

■ Assam legislators, including chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, cast their votes in the presidential election. (HT)

■ In Maharashtra legislative assembly, jailed MLAs Chhagan Bhujbal and Ramesh Kadam will be brought from prison for voting in the presidential polls, according to a News18 report.

■ In Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) is supporting NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind, while senior partner Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is backing opposition candidate Meira Kumar.

Interestingly, Nitish has backed opposition’s vice-presidential nominee Gopal Krishna Gandhi.

■ The BJP-led NDA has 537,683 votes, including the votes of the Shiv Sena, and the shortage is around 12,000 votes. But the promised support from Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the YSR Congress and the likely backing from factions of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) could offset the shortfall. (PTI)

■ Meira Kumar is expected to get 35.4% of the votes, including by legislators of RJD, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In the 2012 elections, Pranab Mukherjee garnered 7,13,763 votes, while Pratibha Patil secured 6,38,116 votes before that in 2007.

Both Mukherjee and Patil were Congress nominees. This time, the Lok Sabha secretary general is the returning officer. Last time, it was the secretary general of the Rajya Sabha. (PTI)

■ Members of Parliament (MPs) and members of legislative assembly (MLAs) who vote to elect the next President on Monday have been barred from carrying their personal pens inside the voting chamber and will have to mark their ballot with a specially-designed marker, the Election Commission said on Sunday. (PTI) Read more

■ A total of 4,896 lawmakers will vote to elect the successor to President Pranab Mukherjee, who demits office on 25 July.

■ Out of a total of 95 candidates filing nominations for the top Constitutional post, 93 were rejected on various grounds, leaving only Kovind and Kumar in the fray, according to an Indian Express report.