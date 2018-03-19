CBI charge sheet against former Canara Bank CMD in loan default case

The loans by Canara Bank were disbursed within three months of being sanctioned in December 2013. Photo: Madhu Kapparath/Mint

New Delhi: The CBI on Monday charged former Chairman-cum-managing director R.K. Dubey and two of the then executive directors of the Canara Bank of cheating and forgery in the alleged loan default of over Rs68 crore sanctioned in 2013, officials said here.

They said the agency has filed charge sheet in the Tis Hazari Court in New Delhi against Dubey, the then executive directors (Ashok Kumar Gupta and V.S. Krishna Kumar), and two directors of the Occasional Silver Company Ltd (Kapil Gupta and Raj Kumar Gupta) in the case.

The agency has alleged that Guptas knew Dubey and used the connection in getting loans. It is alleged that the CBI had text messages from the CMD directing subordinate officers to favour the Kamala Nagar-based company in disbursing the loan, they said.

The loans were disbursed within three months of being sanctioned in December 2013, they said. The loans became non-performing assets in September 2014 within few months of being disbursed, they added.