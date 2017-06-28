Meira Kumar files nomination papers for presidential elections 2017

New Delhi: Opposition presidential candidate Meira Kumar on Wednesday filed her nomination in the presence of top Congress and opposition leaders.

Kumar, who filed her papers with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on one side and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on the other, will launch her campaign from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat on 30 June.

Accompanying the former Lok Sabha as she filed her nomination in Parliament House were a host of opposition leaders, including Nationalist Congress Party’s Sharad Pawar and Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Sonia Gandhi and other top Congress and opposition leaders were among those who proposed and seconded her nomination.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on Wednesday.

Kumar, who will contest against National Democratic Alliance’s Ram Nath Kovind in the 17 July presidential elections, had said yesterday that it was a battle of ideologies and not a ‘Dalit versus Dalit’ fight as was being made out by some.