TMC to back Meira Kumar if fielded for Rajya Sabha from West Bengal

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said in New Delhi that her Trinamool Congress (TMC) party will back Meira Kumar if the Congress fields her as a candidate from West Bengal for one of the six Rajya Sabha seats to which elections are to be held on 8 August.

On the strength of its numbers in the West Bengal legislative assembly, the Trinamool Congress is assured of winning five of the six seats. The sixth seat could be claimed by the opposition parties—the Left and the Congress—if they could agree on a candidate.

Addressing journalists in New Delhi, Banerjee said she would not oppose Kumar, whom she supported as presidential candidate, if she contests for a Rajya Sabha seat from West Bengal. Her decision has been conveyed to the Congress high command on Tuesday, said a close aide, who asked not to be identified.

It is, however, not immediately known whether Kumar, former speaker of the Lok Sabha, has agreed to the proposal to contest for the Rajya Sabha. The Congress and the Left parties, which have an alliance of sorts in West Bengal and fought the last assembly election together, have yet to announce their candidate from the state for Rajya Sabha.

With the promise of support to Kumar, Banerjee has reiterated her commitment to build a strong alliance of parties opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre. Addressing a public rally in Kolkata last week, she said she will work closely with the Congress to take on the BJP at the Centre.

Meanwhile, Banerjee had a brief meeting with prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and drew his attention to the “flood-like situation” in parts of West Bengal and the ongoing strife in Darjeeling, according to the aide cited above. On the prime minister’s advice, Banerjee later met with Union home minister Rajnath Singh as well, to discuss the two issues, he added.