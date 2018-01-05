Death of 28-year-old triggers political row in coastal Karnataka

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah announced a Rs10 lakh compensation for the family of Rao on Thursday. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Bengaluru: An uneasy calm prevailed in Katipalla and other regions of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka on Thursday, as the body of 28-year old Deepak Rao, was taken around the village before cremation.

Rao, believed to be affiliated with a right-wing organization, was killed on Wednesday afternoon by assailants who arrived in a car. The murder in Katipalla in Surathkal, about 360km from Bengaluru, led to protests, stray instances of stone-pelting and partial closure of businesses in coastal Karnataka, one of the most communally sensitive regions in the state.

The killing sparked off a war of words between the ruling Congress party and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the latter demanding the resignation of Siddaramaiah.

The state government deployed a heavy police presence in the region to avoid more incidents of violence from protesters. Siddaramaiah will travel to Udupi and Dakshina Kannada for two days starting 7 January as part of his month-long tour of the state.

The recent killings, coming ahead of elections this year, has allowed the BJP to attack the Congress government and consolidate the fragmented Hindu votes in the region.

The Congress government denied the charges and accused the saffron outfits of fanning passions in the region leading to such brutal attacks. The state government has apprehended four suspects in the murder of Rao.

“Two car-borne suspects were caught and two of them were shot at,” Ramalinga Reddy, state home minister said on Thursday, in Bengaluru.

Reddy said law enforcement authorities were yet to determine the reasons for the killing, nor have they established if either the suspects or the victim belonged to any organization.

The BJP has gone on the offensive and alleged that the frequency of such attacks had increased under the Congress rule. “The state government is not taking any meaningful steps to ensure a thorough probe, even though there is a pattern and design in all the killings,” C.T. Ravi, state BJP general secretary, said in a statement on Thursday.

He said the Congress government had withdrawn about 175 cases and alleged that radical groups like Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) have been emboldened to carry out such attacks on Hindus under the present regime.

The BJP has claimed that at least 24 workers belonging to right-wing organisations have been killed in the state since 2015. However, Reddy disputed this number and said that there have been 11 killings of people belonging to right wing organisations, six from PFI and the remaining eight killings were due to personal reasons and not political or organisational clashes.

The BJP has demanded that the case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency.