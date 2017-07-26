India committed to finding an amicable resolution in Doklam: Government

New Delhi: India is committed to finding an amicable resolution of the ongoing standoff between Chinese and Indian troops in Doklam in Sikkim sector which is acceptable to the concerned countries, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said the government has maintained constant communication with Bhutan. Chinese and Indian soldiers are locked in a face-off in Doklam area in the southernmost part of Tibet.

The area is also claimed by India’s ally Bhutan for over a month after Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the disputed area. China claimed it was constructing the road within its territory and has been demanding immediate pull-out of the Indian troops.

Singh said it has also been conveyed to the Chinese side that their actions in Doklam area amount to a significant change in the status quo which is not in consonance with the bilateral understandings reached between two countries under the framework of the special representatives on the boundary issue since the Doklam area is directly relevant for determination of the tri-junction point between India, China and Bhutan.

“India is also engaged with the Chinese government through the diplomatic channel’s to maintain peace and tranquillity in accordance with various bilateral agreements... and is committed to finding an amicable resolution acceptable to concerned countries,” the minister added.

Replying to a separate written question, Singh also noted that the travel advisory, posted at the Chinese embassy website, to its nationals does not provide any details explaining the reasons or circumstances for placing this notice.