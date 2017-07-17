Army jawan, girl killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch and Rajouri

Jammu: An Army jawan and a nine-year-old girl were killed, while three persons injured in heavy firing and mortar shelling by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The Indian Army retaliated, triggering heavy exchanges.

“The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in Rajouri sector and Poonch district at around 0730 hours. The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively”, a defence spokesman said.

In the fire exchange, Naik Muddasar Ahmed was grievously injured when mortar shells landed on his bunker, the spokesman said, adding that he was evacuated to the medical inspection room where he succumbed to injuries.

Ahmed, 37, belonged to village Duchoo and is survived by wife Shaheena Muddasar and two children.

“Ahmed was a brave and sincere soldier. He loved his job to the core,” the spokesman said. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, he added.

Pakistan also shelled mortars on civilian areas in Balakote, Manjakote and Baroti belts, a police officer said.

In the firing and shelling, nine-year-old Sajada Houser was killed at Baroti, police officer said.

A senior district official of Rajouri said two civilians were injured in shelling in Manjakote belt of Rajouri district and have been hospitalised. A jawan was also injured, he said.

All schools in border areas of Manjakote and Balakote belts are closed and people have been advised not to come out of their homes in view of the heavy shelling, they said.

Seven persons, including four jawans were killed, in ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir in early July.