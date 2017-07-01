GST is a social reform too, says SBI chief Arundhati Bhattacharya
Arundhati Bhattacharya says GST is not only a financial reform but a social reform also, initially there will be some hiccups but she don’t think they will insurmountable
New Delhi: SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya on Saturday said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is not only a financial reform but is a social reform also.
Bhattacharya also said that initially there will be some hiccups and difficulties after implementation of the GST.
“GST is not only financial reform but it’s social reform also ... Let us not be apprehensive, let us go forward, problems be there, I am sure but I don’t think they will insurmountable,” she said.
President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today officially launched new indirect tax GST.