SC dismisses plea seeking stay on Indu Sarkar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea of a woman, who claims to be the biologial daughter of late Sanjay Gandhi, seeking a stay on release of the film ‘Indu Sarkar’.

The apex court said the film is an “artistic expression” within parameters of law and there is no justification to stall its release.

More From Livemint »

Earlier on 24 July, the Bombay high court had dismissed her plea seeking a stay on release of the film.

Paul had alleged in her plea to the Bombay high court that the movie was “full of concocted facts and was totally derogatory” and it maligned the images of former prime minister Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay.

Film’s director Madhur Bhandarkar told the Supreme Court that he has already carried out the cuts as suggested by the censor board committee.

The censor board has granted a U/A certificate to the film after ordering 12 cuts, which has been complied with.

In a separate development, the Delhi high court dismissed a plea to revoke the censor board censor board clearance given to Bollywood film Indu Sarkar, a film based on 1975-1977 Emergency.

An advocate filed a plea in the high court for revoking the censor board clearance given to the movie directed by Madhur Bhandarkr, featuring Kirti Kulhari playing the titular role of Indu Sarkar.