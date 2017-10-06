IAF Mi-17 chopper crashes near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, 5 killed

IAF orders a court of inquiry in the Mi-17 chopper crash.

New Delhi: An Mi-17 chopper of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday crashed near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, killing five personnel on board and leaving another seriously injured, a senior IAF official said.

The crash of the Mi-17 V5 took place at around 6am when it was on a maintenance mission, the official said.

The official said five personnel on board the chopper were killed while one person received serious injuries.

“A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the official said.

Rescue teams reached the crash site in Tawang near the India-China border and admitted the injured personnel to a local hospital.