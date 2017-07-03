Govt promoting social audit of work carried out under MGNREGA

New Delhi: The central government is promoting social audit of work carried out under the national rural employment guarantee scheme (MNREGS) to bring more transparency in schemes and check corruption, two officials of the rural development ministry said.

As part of the social audit, gram sabhas review official records and determine whether state reported expenditures reflect the actual money spent on the ground, one of the officials cited above said.

More From Livemint »

In the last few months, the Union rural development ministry is promoting social audit of the work, the official said. Rules for such audits have been framed in consultation with the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

Members of gram sabhas have also been trained to supervise the entire process.

The audit of accounts has to be carried out either by the director, local fund audit or an equivalent authority or by chartered accountants appointed by the state government from among those empanelled with the CAG.

The government has paid 86% wages of nearly one crore workers under the MNREGS scheme within 15 days in 2017-18 so far.

Timely payment of wages under MNREGS has been a major concern for the government for some time.

The central government has ensured timely release of funds and states have responded by strengthening the implementation machinery to provide timely payments.