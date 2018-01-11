AAP Maharashtra unit set for relaunch on Friday

AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: HT

Mumbai: After two years of stupor, the Maharashtra unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set for a relaunch.

On 12 January, AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a public meeting in Sindkhedraja, about 275km from Mumbai.

The date as well as the place have a special significance in Maharashtra. It’s the birth anniversary of Jijau, mother of 17th century warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji, and the place has a memorial to her. Shivaji holds an iconic place in the state’s culture and popular folklore.

Preeti Sharma-Menon, a member of AAP’s national executive and a spokesperson for the party, said the birth anniversary of Jijau had been specifically chosen to highlight the “synergy between what AAP stands for and the Maharashtrian culture symbolized by Shivaji. Menon said the event was aimed at restarting the organization in Maharashtra.

After an enthusiastic launch in 2014 in Maharashtra when thousands of people signed up as members of the then nascent party, AAP’s state unit became passive by 2015 end, when it dismissed its state-level committee after extreme factionalism and compromises with its ideology.