Last Published: Fri, Jul 21 2017. 01 19 PM IST

Govt considering to change financial year to January-December: Arun Jaitley

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley tells Parliament that the government is considering to change the country’s financial year to January-December from April-March

Nigam PrustyManoj Kumar
Arun Jaitley declined to elaborate whether the budget presentation would be advanced to November or December from February 2018. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint
Arun Jaitley declined to elaborate whether the budget presentation would be advanced to November or December from February 2018. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Friday told lawmakers that the government is considering to change the country’s financial year to January-December from April-March.

“The matter of changing financial year is under consideration,” Jaitley told lawmakers in a written reply to the lower house of Parliament.

    He declined to elaborate whether the budget presentation would be advanced to November or December from February 2018.

