Govt considering to change financial year to January-December: Arun Jaitley
Union finance minister Arun Jaitley tells Parliament that the government is considering to change the country’s financial year to January-December from April-March
New Delhi: Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Friday told lawmakers that the government is considering to change the country’s financial year to January-December from April-March.
“The matter of changing financial year is under consideration,” Jaitley told lawmakers in a written reply to the lower house of Parliament.
He declined to elaborate whether the budget presentation would be advanced to November or December from February 2018.
First Published: Fri, Jul 21 2017. 12 21 PM IST
