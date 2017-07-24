BJP vows to take on TRS on various issues in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) Telangana unit passed a resolution to take on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government on a range of issues, aiming to dislodge the party from power in the 2019 general elections.

BJP will also identify local issues in each of the 119 assembly constituencies to highlight “failures” of the state government, said BJP leaders after a two-day state executive meeting held in Warangal district on 22-23 July. The state executive meeting was held in for the first time here since the state’s creation, said BJP spokesperson Rakesh Reddy.

Reddy added that about 450 people, including state and national level leaders such as Union ministers Hansraj Ahir and Bandaru Dattatreya, attended the meeting in Warangal. “We are going to build movements against the state government,” he said, claiming the BJP has formed committees for 27,000 out of the 32,000 polling booths in Telangana.

The BJP also reviewed its work undertaken after its national president Amit Shah visited Telangana in May. A senior party functionary, who did not want to be named, said the party is also mulling over its political alignments for the future.

“We want to know where we stand politically and if we should draw in leaders from the Congress or Telugu Desam party (TDP). These things are on the agenda, and will be discussed a week before Amit Shah comes to Telangana in September,” said the functionary.

Another party leader from Telangana said that the BJP is also looking to finish the Congress in the state and become a contender against the TRS for the 2019 elections. “You can expect fireworks when Amit Shah comes in mid-September. My expectation is that he will take on the chief minister in his rally directly,” he added.

M. Krishank, spokesperson, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, however said that the Congress will not be affected by the BJP’s efforts. “To try and win, it will polarize the atmosphere in the state, causing communal problems,” he alleged. When contacted, TRS leaders however refused to comment. At present, the BJP has just five members of the legislative assembly in the 119-member assembly in Telangana.