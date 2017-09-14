Biometric data with govt is safe: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad, union minister for electronics and information technology. File photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Reiterating the importance of data and its security, Ravi Shankar Prasad, union minister for electronics and information technology on Wednesday said that there should be a right balance between data availability, data utility, data anonymity and data privacy.

Prasad was speaking at a conclave on ‘Financial Inclusion’ organized by the United Nations in the capital.

He also assured that any data with the government especially the biometric data is safe and secure and kept in completely encrypted form.

According to Prasad, digital inclusion is the foundation of financial inclusion. “This is the age of information, and information is power. This is the age of technology, and technology is power; and this technology must empower India. We also want to create a digital ecosystem, which leads to digital inclusion. Digital India is more for poor and underprivileged,” he said.

We are undertaking a lot of transformative initiatives like Digital India, Make in India, Start-up India, Smart Cities, Skill India. These are all technology based programmes; digital inclusion must be the common thread, he added.

“Three more attributes are important to be kept in mind when we talk about digital inclusion. First, technology must be affordable; second, technology must lead to inclusion, and, third, technology must be developmental,” Prasad said.